Celtic starting XI predicted vs Hibs: Bernabei dropped for unorthodox left-back and midfield switch beckons

Glasgow World takes a look at who we think will start for Celtic in the Premiership against Hibs this week.

By Ben Banks
Published 6th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 19:04 GMT

Celtic are back in action this Wednesday when they take on Hibs at Easter Road.

It's a pressure cooker game for boss Brendan Rodgers. Rangers could be level on points with them or potentially above them on goal difference by the time the ball gets rolling if they beat Aberdeen by three or more goals at Ibrox on Tuesday.

The Dons held Celtic to a 1-1 draw on Saturday off the back of a frustrating transfer window for away fans at Pittodrie. They held up a banner in protest against the board after only winger Nicolas Kuhn and striker Adam Idah arrived.

Now they head to Leith, with Rodgers in need of a win to lift morale in the camp. Daizen Maeda and Tomoki Iwata have been back in training but whether or not they come into the reckoning remains to be seen.

Glasgow World runs you through our predicted XI ahead of kick-off.

The undisputed number one features between the sticks

1. GK - Joe Hart

The undisputed number one features between the sticks

Johnston remains at right-back amid an unorthodox left-back switch

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

Johnston remains at right-back amid an unorthodox left-back switch

The academy product comes in for Maik Nawrocki.

3. RCB - Stephen Welsh

The academy product comes in for Maik Nawrocki.

A consistent choice again, Scales has made the left side of defence his own.

4. LCB - Liam Scales

A consistent choice again, Scales has made the left side of defence his own.

