The Hoops state “success never rests” as the club eyes further silverware ahead of competing for three domestic trophies next season.

Celtic have announced their season tickets have sold out - over a month before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Parkhead club praised fans for their continued ‘incredible’ support as they promised Ange Postecoglou’s side are working hard to ensure they continue to build on the success of last season.

The Hoops lifted the Scottish Premiership title and the Premier Sports Cup during the Australian’s first year in charge at the club and they will be backed again next term by another capacity crowd inside Celtic Park ahead of making their first Champions League group stage appearance in five years.

Celtic have already spent £17.75million this summer after securing permanent long-terms deals for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Benjamin Siegrist, Alexandro Bernabei and Jota.

A club statement read: “The club is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2022/23 campaign have now completely sold-out.

“Celtic fans’ incredible support once again ensures that Paradise will be full to capacity once again when the Champions return to Celtic Park for the new season which gets underway in just over four weeks’ time.

“We woud like to thank every supporter who has bought a Season Ticket or Seasonal Hospitality package to get behind Ange and the Bhoys in the 2022/23 campaign.

“Success never rests and the hard work has already started at Lennoxtown with the Bhoys beginning to return to training ahead of next week’s pre-season camp in Austria.

“With just four weeks to go until the Celts begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with the roar of a packaed Paradise behind them, there’s also a return to European football’s top table with UEFA Champions League group stage football for us all to look forward to in the months ahead.