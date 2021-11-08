The Portuguese winger has been a revelation since joining the Hoops in the summer

It’s easy to see why Celtic supporters are already urging the club’s board to take up the option of turning Filipe Jota season-long loan into a permanent deal.

Six goals, six assists from 14 appearances speaks for itself.

The Portuguese trickster has been a revelation since joining the Hoops in the summer on a temporary basis after falling down the pecking order at Benfica.

As part of the deal, Celtic have the option to buy Jota outright for a fee in the region of £6.5million and fans will hope club officials can act swiftly to tie him down on a permanent basis.

Jota scored twice during Sunday’s 4-2 win over Dundee and manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his desire to keep the player but knows the ball is in his court to extend his Parkhead stay beyond the summer.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland yesterday, Postecoglou said: “There are a fair few people who have been talking about him for a while.

“He’s doing really well, he’s a young man who knows he’s got a hell of a lot of talent but he also knows he needs the right environment as well.

“He hasn’t had the easiest start to his career, he was out on loan last year and it didn’t work out for him.

“I think he’s loving life here and my job is to make him the best possible player he can be.

“If he feels that this is the place for his future we’d be more than happy to keep him here but he’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders and he knows that the best way forward for him is to keep playing his football and the rest will take care of itself.”

Jota has formed an electric partnership with fellow attacking players Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada this season as they continue to play a leading role in Postecoglou’s revolution.

Dundee were the latest team to succumb to Celtic’s stirring front three, who once against displayed their ruthless nature with Furuhashi also netting a double at Dens Park.

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Jota after scoring in Celtic's victory over Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture: SNS

It appears the esteem in which Celtic supporters hold Jota continues to grow with every passing game and fans have issued their thoughts on his contract situation on the club’s fan forum chats:

St.Matt: “The worry is if he continues his current form he will get tapped up by other teams. The longer we leave it the more likely that is to happen. Sign him ASAP.”

Bhoys_Army: “I’m just gonna enjoy this lad while we have him and home Dermot Desmond gets the chequebook out in the summer and summons up the cash.”

McChiellini: “I do think he’ll sign for us. Ange already highlighted how we’ll be an attractive proposition for young player’s to come and play for us from overseas and his stock will keep rising in the system we play.”

McGrory1888: “Jota is a class act. I’d love his permanent signature wrapped up as quickly as possible.”

Mr Shelby: “Most enjoyable player to watch in a Celtic shirt for a long time, for me. He’s surpassed any expectations I had. I thought he’d be more of a show pony type with not much end product - how wrong! He has the potential to be world class. How have Benfica let this happen? MUST SIGN.”

Kyndig: “Some player this boy is. At first I thought he looked a bit powder puff but he adapted quickly to the physical side and seems absolutely rock solid.”

The Prof: “Just about every game we play right now he’s the stand out player. The guy’s balance is insane, he can go past players, is a great passer and has superb delivery. £6.5 million is a bargain for this guy, we’d get our money back and then some.”

Eire4: “He really does just keep getting better and better. I just hope he loves it so much that he wants to make the loan move permanent.”

Lewis Kerr: “He is next level quality – better than (Scott)Sinclair, better than (Patrick) Roberts. Such a joy to watch and has the end product to match.”

PaulM1888: “His career trajectory is upward at a rate of knots if he stays here. He’s playing in a team where he’s one of the most important creative outlets, the fans have taken to him instantly and that also appears to be reciprocated by him.