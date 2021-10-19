The Green Brigade made there feelings known prior to kick-off against Ferencvaros

Celtic fans have expressed their anger at UEFA for moving their Europa League tie against Ferencvaros to 3.30pm on a Tuesday by unfurling an X-rated banner before kick-off.

The Green Brigade, based in the standing section corner of Parkhead, unveiled separate banners in protest at the European governing body which read ‘FCUK UFEA’ and ‘Conundrum club: Fans Before TV’.

Due to the COP26 climate conference taking place in the city, midweek Champions League fixtures and Police Scotland confirming their resources are stretched to the limit, that meant the Hoops were unable to rearrange their clash with the Hungarian champions to Matchday four.

With Rangers also playing at home on Matchday three against Danish outfit Brondby IF, Celtic’s game couldn’t take place on the same day and supporters have aimed criticism at UEFA for forcing them to play at an earlier than usual time on a workday.

It remains to be seen whether their actions could cost the club another significant punishment – as previous anti-UEFA banners have done in previous years.