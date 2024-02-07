Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic secured a 3-0 win and derby bragging rights over Rangers in their Glasgow Cup clash at Lennoxtown.

The young Hoops were two goals to the good by half-time. Daniel Cummings was first on the scoresheet and Ben Quinn doubled their lead two minutes after the opener.



Jude Bonnar added to the scoreline in the second half. It's the opening fixture for Celtic in a tournament that also includes Clyde, Partick Thistle and Queen's Park alongside Rangers.

The Light Blues fielded a side that included stars who have had first-team exposure exposure. That included Johnly Yfeko, Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon and Zak Lovelace, who was named as a substitute.

It was Celtic though who found their name on the scoresheet first. Cummings on hand was to smash home from close ranger after 29 minutes, and 120 seconds later their lead was two.

Quinn struck a sweet volley that flew into the net and handed the Hoops a sizeable advantage, with Rangers failing to muster many chances in the first 45 minutes.

The second goalscorer almost had a brace before the break but a dangerous ball was cleared at the front post. Bonnar made sure it was three before the hour-mark though with a finish off a cutback.

That was enough to do the damage as the Hoops kicked off with an impressive win. It was a chance for some academy stars to stake another claim for first-team involvement.