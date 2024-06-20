AFP via Getty Images

Celtic have taken a swipe at Grame Souness after he forgot Callum Mcgregor’s name during an ITV appearance.

Celtic have taken a not-to-subtle dig at Graeme Souness after the Rangers legend lost his mark during ITV’s coverage of Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign. The Tartan Army have given themselves a fighting chance after drawing with Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Scott McTominay set up an own goal from Fabian Schar, but Xherdan Shaqiri scored a leveller with a superb top corner strike. The result means Scotland need to beat Hungary in their final group stage game, and if they do, they will be all-but guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16. The result will lift heads after that crushing opening game defeat to Germany that saw Steve Clarke’s men concede five goals.

After that game. Rangers legend Souness called out Celtic star Callum McGregor for his role in the defeat. He said: "Gundogan, again, great turn, he slips Havertz in, back to Musiala, wrong foots the Celtic captain, yet again, that's two in the same move. He tries to nick it here, Callum McGregor, and he gets back in, he tries to nick it again – just stay goalside and stop the effort on your goal."

Noticeably, Souness referred to McGregor as simply the ‘Celtic captain’ first time around, and he later corrected himself, being open about the fact McGregor’s name escaped him while he was analysing the play. But Celtic did not take any prisoners when they took to X to write: “‘The Celtic Captain’ sets up the opener!”