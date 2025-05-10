Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Celtic talent has been defended by Michael Stewart after being confronted by pitch invaders.

It’s the end of the season for Hoops hero Scott Brown and his Ayr United side after Partick Thistle came from behind to eliminate them from the Premiership play-offs. They held a 1-0 lead from the quarter-final first leg but two Brian Graham goals in Ayrshire sealed a semi-final with Livingston for the Jags.

Between the sticks for Ayr was goalkeeper Josh Clarke, who has been on loan at the Honest Men from Celtic this season. As player-coach Graham scored the winner late in the second half - his 100th strike for Thistle - away fans spilled onto the pitch in delight but some took it too far as BBC Scotland cameras spotted a few Thistle fans getting involved with Clarke.

Michael Stewart slams treatment of Celtic loanee

It wasn’t lost on the gantry either as co-commentator Michael Stewart hit out at that particular element of the scenes. He said: “Unbelievable, the storyline writes itself, you can see him telling fans that they need to get off the park, the game is not over. I can understand the excitement and enthusiasm but this is over spilling. It’s an absolute joke, they are getting involved with Josh Clarke as well there, get off the park. Your club has almost produced a wonderful performance but that is taking it too far.”

Thistle coach and ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson said on the game afterwards: "I'm pleased for the club, 1800 fans came down here and it would've been easy for them not to come after losing the first leg. The gameplan worked, I knew we'd get another chance and thankfully it fell to Brian [Graham]." It's all going to depend on how many bodies we can get back. It's a short turnaround again, so it's going to be a big ask but if we get the plan right and the boys carry it out we've got every chance."

Celtic hero reacts to defeat

Graham added: "We're down to the bare bones, we've not really got the squad to pick from and we relied on a 17-year-old kid, Jamie Low, to come on and play wing-back. The kid has come in tonight, he's not put a foot wrong. he was absolutely different class and I'm so happy for him."

Ayr boss Brown meanwhile is quoted by CQN: “It’s a horrible way to end our season – winning on Tuesday night got us a pat on the back, but that was all. We got bullied and you can play all the nice football in the world, but if you don’t want to go and defend, you get nowhere.

“Our quality in the final third was nowhere near it. You’re not going to win a game of football if you’ve got 11 shots and you don’t hit the target. We didn’t have the players to turn up. That’s the hardest thing in football and we need to try and get leaders. It just comes down to the willingness, desire to win the game and we weren’t good enough in the final third.”