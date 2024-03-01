Celtic target brutally rejects interest as Rangers adjust transfer policy
Both Celtic and Rangers are looking to pick up a head of steam as we move ever closer to the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Who have the two clubs been linked with today?
A striker, who has been linked with the Bhoys recently, has said that he will not be joining Celtic any time soon - additionally, Rangers are looking to change up their transfer policy.
Bologna forward Sydney Van Hooijdonk has dashed any hopes of Celtic signing him any time soon - while he revealed that talks took place last summer, he currently feels that he is playing at a 'higher level' than he would be in the Scottish Premiership.
Speaking to The Pink Un, Van Hooijdonk said: "To be honest, I didn't speak with Celtic this winter. You see a lot of things, but this winter, I didn't speak with them. Yes, last summer, there was a bit.
"It is a lovely club, and I am a fan of them as well, but the Championship and a team that is fighting for the play-offs was really nice. This league is at a higher level than that league, so I'm really happy to be here. When I see us play right now, it's high quality, and we are scoring a lot and winning games quite easily."
Rangers adjust transfer strategy to focus on younger players
This new strategy has already been seen in action during the latest January transfer window. Players such as Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande were brought on board during the winter window - this is in stark contrast to the summer, when the Gers snapped up aging stars such as Jack Butland and Leon Balogun.
The Light Blues, specifically, are looking to sign young players who could have considerable resale value. According to TEAMtalk, under new sporting director Nils Koppen, they are looking towards the South American markets to exercise this possibility. They've had success in this market before, most notably with the acquisition of Alfredo Morelos in 2017.