Why Celtic target is 'convinced' he made right decision to join Ligue 1 club as Hoops' obliterated by decisive £8.5m bid
Isak Jansson has explained his reasons behind joining Ligue 1 side OGC Nice after snubbing a summer switch to Celtic.
The Hoops were one of several European clubs eyeing a deal for the Rapid Vienna winger as a replacement for Nicolas Kuhn - just as Jansson did when he was recruited as the German’s successor upon leaving the Austrian club for Parkhead 18 months ago.
However, the French top-flight outfit barged the Scottish champions and Paris FC out the way with an £8.5million bid, which was promptly accepted and enough to land the talented Swedish wide man who was unveiled as a Nice player on Thursday night.
Isak Jansson shares his thinking behind move to France
And Jansson has shared his thought process behind the move to the Cote D’Azur after he was withdrawn from training by the Vienna club on Monday amid fears he could sustain an injury and jeopardise the prospect of earning a club record transfer fee.
He admitted: “I am very happy and very proud to be joining OGC Nice. After my discussions with the management and the coach, I am convinced that I am making the right decision. I am aware that the club has great ambitions, both in Ligue 1 and in Europe. It is up to me to do everything possible to help the team grow and to make the supporters proud.”
Nice sporting director Florian Maurice commented: “We closely monitored his performances last season. We’re convinced that he can add real value to our squad. Isak is a young player with potential, but he also has experience. He shows commitment on the pitch.
“He’s capable of playing in all the attacking positions, with a preference for the left-winger position, on his weaker side. Physically, he’s powerful and capable of putting in a lot of effort, as well as being adept in the penalty area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.