The clock is now starting to run down as we edge closer to the summer transfer deadline. Celtic and Rangers remain interested in signing new recruits before the market closes until the new year.

As things stand, Celtic have taken an early points advantage over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership but there’s still plenty of time for dramatics to unfold.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines linked with the two Glasgow rivals as we enter the final final of the transfer window.

Celtic target could perform exit ‘U-turn’

Celtic target Giuseppe Ambrosino could be set for a transfer ‘U-turn’, according to new information coming out of Italy. The Napoli gem is said to be one of several strikers still on the radar of scouts at Parkhead, however, he could now remain at his current club.

Ambrosino wants to fight for his place at the club, even with his contract expiring next summer. This is despite now reportedly training alone, having been left out of Antonio Conte’s pre-season camp.

According to Italian outlet Corriere del Mezzogiorno, via Il Mio Napoli, 21-year-old Ambrosino wants to stay where he is as he is looking to compete with the first team moving forward. However, he is currently waiting on confirmation over where he future lies.

Celtic are keen on the Italian but newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese are also interested in his signature. They have requested to sign Ambrosino on loan with an option to buy.

The Hoops target spent last season on loan with Serie B side Frosinone Calcio, where he contributed five goals and four assists in the league.

Rangers target considering his future amid transfer talks

Rangers transfer target Karl Hein is said to be contemplating the next move in his career amid interest shown from Ibrox and other clubs. The Arsenal goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the Premier League but the Light Blues have competition for his signature.

Last week, it was reported that Rangers had ‘entered the race’ for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Real Valladolid. Sevilla have also been linked with the shot-stopper but a new team has entered the frame as well.

According to reporter Reşat Can Özbudak, Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor have ‘started negotiations’ with Hein over a potential summer deal. The player is currently considering his options as he prepares for a potential Arsenal exit.

Hein is eager to sign for a club where he is guaranteed regular playing time. His contract with the Gunners is due to expire next summer, so the club must consider selling now or risk losing him for free in 2026. Hein has been capped 39 times for the Estonia national team but has struggled to break into the senior Arsenal team.

As a back-up option, the shot-stopper has just one senior appearance for Arsenal under his belt since signing his first professional contract in 2019.