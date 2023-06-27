Hoops fans have all been saying the same thing about Adidas’ latest home kit offering for next season.

Celtic have posted a teaser of their new home kit for next season - and it’s fair to say fans are not best pleased with the ‘snakeskin’ pattern design.

Images were leaked online by FootyHeadlines last week of the apparent 2023/24 jersey, manufactured by Adidas which features the unique pattern on the club’s latest green and white hooped shirt. Supporters were hopeful the pictures were fake but it appears their worst nightmare is being realised after Celtic’s social media team shared a sneak peek of the same top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish champions released three close-up images of the jersey, which will be worn throughout the campaign by Brendan Rodgers’ side and the marble-like design could be visibly spotted on the green sections of the kit.

Featuring the classic three-striped adidas lines across the shoulders, which will be printed in black rather than white, the strip is due to be released on Friday, June 30 but it’s unlikely to be flying off the shelves.

The vast majority of fans have been left hugely unimpressed, with one supporter posting: “No wonder Ange (Postecoglou) done a runner when he saw this”, while a second commented: “Revolting... and you’ll want £100 for it. I’ll take 2”.

An image of Celtic’s new 2023/24 home kit was leaked online last week

A third person stated: “The first kit from Adidas that I won’t be buying”, while another user posted: “How hard is it to do a decent hoops top. I’ll wait to see it with the sponsor off it but not got high hopes at all. Looks a riot of top.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fifth stated: “It’s the worst kit in history”, while a sixth wrote: “Whoever signed off on that to be the new home shirt should be shown the door and some else stated: “My 3 kids think its horrible... so that’s at least £210 that’ll be staying in my pocket.”

One supporter aimed a dig at Glasgow rivals Rangers by saying: “I cannae believe we’re going to win another treble in this kit”, while a second joked: “Canny believe this is gonna be the jersey we win the Europa League in Dublin in...”