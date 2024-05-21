One former Celtic man envisages his former club earning a nice pay day from one of their key stars this summer.

Former Celtic defender and coach Johan Mjallby is backing Matt O’Riley to move on for a ‘ver good chunk of money’. The midfielder has been a sensation again for the Bhoys this season, scoring 19 times in 48 appearances, assisting a further 18.

That sort of form has inevitably seen the Denmark international attract attention from a number of clubs down South, and Celtic may find it difficult to keep hold of him beyond this summer. That’s something former Hoops defender Mjallby has acknowledged, telling The Independent: “He’s been immense for the last two seasons, he’s got a great left foot and a lot of energy and he pops up with a lot of goals. It’s not a surprise that there’s interest in him from elsewhere.

“As a Celtic supporter I’d rather see him stay because he’s been so good but I think it’s natural that if you do well for Celtic or Rangers, there is always going to be interest from elsewhere – not only from down south but also from European clubs. I’d prefer if they stay at Celtic so they can improve even more but if they decide to sell him, I’d expect a very good chunk of money to Celtic.”

Asked recently about the possibility of having to sell O’Riley, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “We don't have to sell. We are not in a position to do that. But of course, if there is something that comes in then, like it happens at Celtic, it will always be looked at.

"There is not a need to sell. Matt has had an absolutely brilliant season for us and it is great testament to his professionalism and how he has developed as a football player. Then naturally, those players will attract attention. If you have done well, and done well at a club of this status and pressure then naturally the attention will come. But it is not something I lose sleep about."

Celtic are in Scottish Cup final action this weekend against Rangers, and Mjallby is a player who has experienced an Old Firm cup final, losing one in 2002. Speaking about this weekend’s clash, the former Sweden international said: “Celtic probably have more of the momentum coming into the final. They had a wee wobble earlier in the season but the last two months they’ve really hit top form and when it mattered they played their best football, just to prove they are true champions.

