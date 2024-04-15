Celtic to turn former media room into new hospitality suite for season 2024/25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s Licensing Board has granted permission for Celtic to sell alcohol from a room on the fourth floor of the north stand.

The club applied to vary its premises licence as it looks to “enhance the matchday offer for the fans”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing Celtic, told the board: “It is referred to as the LSV suite which is shorthand for light, sound and visual.

A women died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It used to be a press room where the press pack had their technical wizardry. They were moved so it has become an empty space, and the club’s looking to try to do something with that space.”

He added the “relatively modest” suite would be able to accommodate 20 people and the club’s staff are “very experienced at operating these types of areas”.