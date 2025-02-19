The Celtic star was signed for big money and is now showing why in the Champions League.

Celtic put on a heroic performance away at Bayern Munich - and one man was key to much of it.

The Hoops thought they had earned the right to have another 30 minutes in the Allianz Arena when Nicolas Kuhn levelled up the knockout round play-off tie 2-2 on aggregate. With a 2-1 win at Parkhead in leg one, Alphonso Davies’ goal inflicted a brutal blow and eliminated the Premiership champions in second half stoppage time.

While the pain of exiting from Europe is still an open wound, many of the Celtic players put in epic performances. One of the men praised by a pair of pundits was Arne Engels.

Belgian brilliance

The midfielder is no stranger to Bundesliga opposition having arrived from Augsburg in the summer transfer window. An £11m deal piled the pressure on him and some criticism has come off the back of it. But Scotland hero James McFadden was left amazed at what he saw in the first half against Bayern in midfield from Engels and captain Callum McGregor.

McFadden told Sportsound that it’s another piece of brilliant transfer business from Celtic that is primed for Champions League impact. He said: “Some of their play has been excellent. Callum McGregor and Arne Engels in particular has been sensational.

“Arne Engels has not put a foot wrong and been brave on the ball. His use of the ball has been excellent and shown greay energy. That’s the player Celtic bought in the summer, to play in games like this.”

Celtic great Pat Bonner was on similar lines. He added: “We have said it so many times about Engels, he has quality. You are a young man coming into that environment, away from home, there was going to be a dip in form. That’s when you need to give him confidence. Young man has got to learn to put the negative stuff wrapped around him in games out the way.”

Calmac pride

Captain McGregor was wounded by the exit but insists he is proud of the Celtic efforts in Bavaria. He told club media: “We performed really well on the night but we didn’t get what we deserved in the game.

“The players were outstanding, the game-plan was perfect and the template of the game was perfect for us, but sometimes football is cruel and you don’t get what you deserve. However, the players should feel pride based on that type of performance, which was outstanding, so we want to take the positives from that, bank this whole experience of the Champions League and be better for it again next year.

“It is a real sore one and the boys will be down for a couple of days but it’s important that we don’t dwell on it for too long. We have a big game at the weekend and now we’re chasing down the league and there’s still a cup to play for as well, so we have to get this out the system as quick as we possibly can, take the positives form it and remember that feeling as well.

“It’s never nice to lose games of football and especially when you do a lot right and you don’t get what you deserve, then you try and harness that feeling and turn it into a positive.