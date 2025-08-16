Celtic's top 16 biggest transfers sales over the last ten seasons - where are they now?

By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 16th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

Take a look back at the biggest transfer sales Celtic have made over the last decade - how many can you name?

A number of extremely talented players have walked through the doors at Parkhead.

With the summer transfer window closing soon, we’ve looked back over the biggest exit deals Celtic have conducted in their illustrious history.

Over the last decade, the Hoops have parted ways with a number of stars for blockbuster fees. But who are the most expensive departures from Paradise?

Here’s all you need to know as we go through the top 16...

Current club: FC Seoul (K League)

1. Patryk Klimala: Celtic to New York Red Bulls - £3.5m (Apr 2021)

Current club: FC Seoul (K League) | Getty Images

Current club: Celta Vigo (La Liga)

2. Carl Starfelt: Celtic to Celta Vigo - £4.3m (Aug 2023)

Current club: Celta Vigo (La Liga) | Getty Images

Current club: SC Internacional (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A)

3. Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic to SC Internacional - £4.5m (Jan 2025)

Current club: SC Internacional (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) | Getty Images

Current club: Free agent

4. Stuart Armstrong: Celtic to Southampton - £7m (Jun 2018)

Current club: Free agent | Getty Images

