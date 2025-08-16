A number of extremely talented players have walked through the doors at Parkhead.

With the summer transfer window closing soon, we’ve looked back over the biggest exit deals Celtic have conducted in their illustrious history.

Over the last decade, the Hoops have parted ways with a number of stars for blockbuster fees. But who are the most expensive departures from Paradise?

Here’s all you need to know as we go through the top 16...

1 . Patryk Klimala: Celtic to New York Red Bulls - £3.5m (Apr 2021) Current club: FC Seoul (K League) | Getty Images

2 . Carl Starfelt: Celtic to Celta Vigo - £4.3m (Aug 2023) Current club: Celta Vigo (La Liga) | Getty Images

3 . Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic to SC Internacional - £4.5m (Jan 2025) Current club: SC Internacional (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) | Getty Images