All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news.

It was a mixed afternoon for the Old Firm on Saturday, with both Celtic and Rangers in action in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops kicked things off at lunchtime, and had to dig deep to edge a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. That result was enough to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s reasserted their position at the top of the table.

For their part, the Gers left it very late to rescue a point in a draw against Livingston at Ibrox. Jon Nouble’s early strike gave the visitors an advantage, but John Lundstram was on hand in stoppage time to find a leveller. Gio van Bronckhorst’s side are now four points adrift of their Glaswegian rivals.

As the dust settles on another weekend of top flight action, check out all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news below...

Manchester United linked with ex-Bhoy

Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with a potential move for former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong. The 21-year-old defender left the Scottish champions in January of last year, and has since gone on to establish himself as a key player for current club Bayer Leverkusen.

The right-back has scored four goals in 10 matches already this season, and according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, has alerted scouts at Old Trafford with his impressive displays. United are said to be in the market for a “high quality” addition at full-back this winter.

Any move for Frimpong could prove to be lucrative for Celtic too, however. The Hoops are understood to have included a “cast-iron” sell-on agreement in the £11.5 million deal they agreed with Leverkusen last year. Given that the player’s current contract in Germany is not set to expire until 2025, it is likely that any club hoping to sign him would have to pay a premium to do so.

Rangers eye new goalkeeper

Rangers are keen on signing a new goalkeeper, and could look to seal a deal in January, according to Football Insider. The Gers currently have Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, and Robby McCrorie to choose from as their senior options between the sticks.

Of that trio, McGregor’s second spell at Ibrox is said to be “likely” to come to an end next summer, while there are also “doubts” over the long-term future of McLauglin, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024. McCrorie, for his part, has been touted as an eventual number one by many, but has yet to be given a prolonged opportunity to prove himself.