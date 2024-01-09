Celtic transfer 'collapses' as club 'turn attentions' to Liverpool player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist looks set to stay at Parkhead for the time being after a proposed loan move to Sturm Graz collapsed following their decision to turn attentions elsewhere.

The Hoops' third-choice stopper has made just two competitive appearances for the Scottish champions since joining the club from Dundee United in the summer of 2022 under Ange Postecoglou, featuring in last season's League Cup campaign.

31-year-old Siegrist was reportedly close to joining the Austrian side in search of more regular game time but the Daily Record claim that club officials "are now considering Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezlav Jaros as an alternative".

It was suggested that Sturm Graz has been working on a deal for the Swiss keeper for almost a month but have now decided to pursue other targets.

Siegirst finds himself behind current No.1 Joe Hart and understudy Scott Bain in the pecking order, with Bain featuring earlier this season when Hart was ruled out through suspension. He was expected to depart the club last summer but a managerial change prevented him from cutting short his frustrating spell at Parkhead.