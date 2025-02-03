Celtic have snapped up the former Leicester City star on loan for the remainder of the campaign

Celtic have completed the Deadline Day signing of Crystal Palace utility man Jeffrey Schlupp on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers and chairman Peter Lawwell jetted down to Heathrow earlier today to finalise a deal for the 32-year-old left-sided player, who passed his medical in London this evening before putting pen to paper.

It’s understood the Scottish champions have agree to pay a sizable chunk of Schlupp’s salary in order to push the dead over the line, with the former Leicester City Premier League title winner providing much-needed versatility for Rodgers’ men.

The former Ghana international is out-of-contract in the summer, but GlasgowWorld understand there is NO obligation to buy Schlupp beyond the loan deal. He was keen to move north of the border after finding himself on the fringes at Selhurst Park in recent months.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Schlupp - who has played almost 250 games for Crystal Palace since 2017 - told Celtic’s official website: “I am really happy to join Celtic, such a massive and iconic name in football. I have spoken to Brendan, and I am really looking forward to working with him and the lads in the squad as we aim to bring more silverware to our supporters.

“The team has already done brilliantly this season, both domestically and in Europe, and I know I am joining a really successful team, but I want to add to this, to play my own part and help us achieve even more. I can’t wait to get started, to pull on those famous green and white hoops, meet the fans and give everything I have to bring us more and more good times.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers added: “I am really pleased that we have been able to bring Jeffrey to the club. I know he will love it at Celtic and I am sure our fans will love him and what he can bring to us.

“He is a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility. I know that he can be a really important addition to our squad this season.”