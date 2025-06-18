Benjamin Nygren is believed to be one of Celtic’s leading transfer targets

Scottish champions Celtic are pushing to sign 16-goal attacker Benjamin Nygren this summer as they aim to boost the club’s attacking options after Jota’s serious knee injury.

The Portuguese international, who returned to Parkhead in January after an unsuccessful spell in Saudi Arabia, is expected to miss around nine months of first team action, ruling him out for large periods of the 2025/26 season.

However, it’s widely reported by a number of outlets including Football Fan Cast , that Nygren is being lined up as a marquee summer signing, with the Hoops firmly on track to get the deal done in the coming weeks.

How Benjamin Nygren once broke a European side’s transfer record

Benjamin Nygren made a name for himself with IFK Göteborg when he was just 17-years-old. The highly-rated youngster, who was at the time the subject of interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, registered six goals and five assists in 15 appearances while playing in Sweden’s second-largest city before capturing the interest of Belgian heavyweights K.R.C. Genk.

At the time, Genk paid around 5 million euros, which equates to around 53 million Swedish kronor, in a deal which included a further one million euro based on performance related criteria, as confirmed by Expressen.

It meant that Nygren was the most expensive player to leave IFK Göteborg and smashed their transfer record. A club statement from them in 2019 said: “In terms of sport, he has meant a lot to us during the spring, both offensively, defensively and in terms of character. But now the opportunity opens up for others in the squad to fill the place that Benjamin is leaving.”

While Genk added at the time: “Nygren is a true stylist, with an excellent technique, speed and vista. Benjamin can play as a striker and as a winger. He is also a Swedish youth international player with 24 caps for the national U15, U16 and U17 teams. A number of European top sides were willing to sign Benjamin. Therefore, KRC Genk are pleased that he chose to join the project we have for him in Genk.”

Nygren made just seven appearances for Genk, scoring one goal, and subsequently spent time out on loan in the Netherlands with Heerenveen for two seasons before leaving on a permanent to join Nordsjælland. He’s scored 35 and registered eight assists in 105 appearances for the Danish club, establishing himself as a full Swedish international in the process and scoring twice in his first three caps.

Celtic could unlock full Benjamin Nygren potential

From a young age, Benjamin Nygren has been touted as a potential European superstar. Last season was the first major sign of him fulfilling his promise, with Newcastle United hero Alexander Isak heaping praise on the young winger while on international duty.

Isak said, via Daily Record: "It was very good to play with Benjamin. I really enjoyed it. It's clear he is a fearless player who has a lot of confidence. "Playing with a winger like that who is able to provide good crosses can only be beneficial for someone like me. I think he did incredibly well in the two games and it was a nice boost for him that he was also able to score his goal too."

Nygren is yet to experience any form of European competition, other than a Europa Conference League qualifier, but will be certain to compete in the minimum of Europa League Group Stage if he does agree to join Celtic this summer.

Meanwhile, he’d also be working with a top-class proven coach in Brendan Rodgers that’s previously got the best out of Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda among others as well as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and a young Raheem Sterling earlier in his managerial career.