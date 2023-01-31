Could there be a late flurry of transfer activity at Celtic Park today?
We’re heading into the final hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Parkhead club will almost certainly see more outings than incomings - althought a last-ditch swoop is still possible even if that is not generally the way Ange Postecoglou likes to docus his business.
Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, although the move doesn’t have to be sealed today due to the MLS having a later deadline.
Fringe player Oliver Abildgaard is being eyed by Danish side AaB Aalborg, while Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a loan deal for centre-back Stephen Welsh. The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also depart.
Celtic are understood to have rejected a loan bid from EFL League Two side Newport County for free-scoring B-team striker Joey Dawson.
Football Scotland claim the 19-year-old, who has accumulated up a number of Lowland League games under his belt, is wanted by the South Wales club as they look to bolster their attacking options for the remaining six-months of the season.
However, the Parkhead club are reluctant to let the Dawson go this month and are happy with the teenager’s progress as part of Darren O’Dea’s side. Scottish Championship side Inverness were previously hopeful of striking a temporary deal for him.
Ross County are exploring a loan deal for forgotten Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard.
The 24-year-old burst onto the first-team scene under Neil Lennon just over two years ago but the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and in turn, Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist has seen the Northern Irishman slip further down the pecking order.
According to the Daily Record, Staggies boss Malky Mackay wants to bring the towering 6ft 4in stopper to Dingwall for the rest of the campaign in their bid to avoid relegation.
Hazard, who remaind under contract until 2024, has recently returned to Parkhead after a season-long loan spell with HJK Helsinki in Finland. He previously had loan stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee before gaining further experience abroad.
Sorry to disappoint you Celtic fans....
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed there won’t be any other incomings during the final hours of the transfer window.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash against Livingston, he said: “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.
“From my perspective, everything we wanted to get done and looked to try and do in this window, we’ve got there.
“We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.
“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”
Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join English Premier League outfit Southampton after his parent club Lyon accepted a £3million offer.
According to French sports publication L’Equipe, the 26-year-old now appears likely to see out the remainder of his contract with the Ligue 1 side.
Relegation-threatened Everton have also been mooted with an interest in Dembele who can leave Lyon on a free transfer in the summer.
Centre-back Stephen Welsh is open to the idea of joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season, according to The Star.
The 23-year-old has made just four appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season and following the recent arrival of Yuki Kobayashi, the former Scotland Under-21 international may look for regular first-team football elsewhere.
Hillsborough is strong rumoured to be a possible destination with the player understood to be keen on the deal. Whether Ange Postecoglous is willing to sanction the transfer remains unclear.
Welsh is currently the Hoops fourth-choice central defender following the departure of loanee Moritz Jenz last week.
Yosuke Ideguchi is exploring options to leave Celtic on loan before the window closes, with the Scottish Sun stating he has interest in Germany and his native Japan.
The 26-year-old has started just one game this season during the club’s Australian tour against Sydney FC in November and with competition for places fierce, a temporary solution is being sought.
Ideguchi is among a host of central midfielders who have struggled to get a look.
Celtic loan flop Oliver Abildgaard is close to finalising a move to AaB Alborg in his homeland until the end of the season.
The Danish midfielder has struggled to make his first-team breakthrough under Ange Postecoglou since joining on a season-long loan swtich from Rubin Kazan in the summer.
It is believed the Scottish champions are open to termiating his agreement, with Aalborg officials ready to make the 26-year-old one of the best paid players to secure a transfer.
A deal could be concluded shortly...