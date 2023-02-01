Could there be a late flurry of transfer activity at Celtic Park today?
We’re heading into the final few hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Parkhead club will almost certainly see more outings than incomings, with Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, although the move doesn’t have to be sealed today due to the MLS having a later deadline.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fringe player Oliver Abildgaard has agreed move to Italy, while centre-back Stephen Welsh is expected to remain in Glasgow amid English loan interest. The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also depart.
Celtic transfer news LIVE: Hoops business complete as Giorgos Giakoumakis waits on US work visa before sealing MLS switch
Key Events
That’s it folks... the January transfer window has now officially slammed shut! Deals can still be pushed through and paperwork finalised after the deadline, but it won’t affect Celtic.
Many thanks for tuning into our Live Blog throughout the day.
It’s all gone very quiet as we enter the final 30 minutes of the transfer window... Celtic aren’t expected to do any further business, with Ange Postecoglou content to run with the players at his disposal.
It means fringe players James McCarthy, Yosuke Ideguchi and Stephen Welsh will remain at Parkhead until the end of the season.
Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is waiting on a US work visa to be approved before finalising a £4.2m transfer to MLS side Atlanta United - but that can be done after the midnight deadline.
Giorgos Giakoumakis is heading to America to finalise his £4million move to MLS side Atlanta United - but there are still a few hurdles to overcome before the deal is completed.
The Greek international was pictured with his family at Glasgow Airport after saying his final goodbyes to his Hoops team-mates at their Lennoxtown training base yesterday.
According to US-based football journalist Tom Bogert, their is still outstanding paperwork to be signed off. He tweeted: “Atlanta United finalizing signing of Greek int’l Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic. Not totally done yet. Agreements set, final steps now for club/player. Atlanta needed to make room in salary cap.”
Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has bid farewell to the Celtic fans on in Instagram account after singing for Hellas Verona.
The 26-year-old had his season-long loan deal cancelled by the Parkhead club to allow him to play out the rest of the season with the Serie A outfit - just five months on from his Deadline Day arrival in the summer.
He wrote: “It all comes to an end before it even started. Despite my short period of time at Celtic I’ve witnessed the truly special atmosphere at Paradise, the incredible support from our fans & the beautiful values this club is based on.
“I want to express my gratitude to Celtic for amongst other things, getting me back on track physically & fully fit to start my next adventure. Thanks for all the beautiful memories you have given me. That I will carry with me forever.”
Dundee United are understood to have failed in a late bid to sign central defender Stephen Welsh on loan.
Tangerines boss Liam Fox made an enquiry into the youngster’s availability and tried to lure Welsh to Tannadice, but it seems he will be staying at Parkhead after the Scottish champions rejected the approach.
According to The Courier, United will now look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.
Oliver Abildgaard has signed for Italian Serie A side Hella Verona on loan until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Danish midfielder struggled to make an impact during his time Glasgow, making only nine appearances for the Hoops after arriving from Rubin Kazan in the summer transfer window.
Abildgaard became the third player to join from the Russian club after the acquisitions of Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic.
It appeared AaB Aalborg were leading the race for his signature earlier today but the player will now spend the rest of the campaign at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.
Yosuke Ideguchi is running out of transfer options after the German window slammed shut at 5pm.
Bundesliga 2 outfit Greuther Furth had reportedly been interested in a move for the Japanese midfielder but they were unable to push a deal for the 26-year-old over the line.
Reports in his homeland suggest that J-League side and former club Gamba Osaka could offer him a loan exit after failing to play a single minute of first-team football this season following an injury sustained in the summer.
Ideguchi hasn’t even made the bench since October and Celtic would allow him to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer.
Despite Ange Postecoglou admitting this afternoon that some of his fringe players could be heading for the Parkhead exit door, it seems defender Stephen Welsh won’t be going anywhere in this window.
Sheffield Wednesday were eyeing a loan move for the 23-year-old who has struggled for game time during the first half of the season and was reportedly ‘open’ to a move south of the border.
The departure of Mortiz Jenz last week appears to have led Postecoglou to keep hold of Welsh for the remainder of the campaign.
Sources close to the Yorkshire club state that Celtic have opted against allowing the former Scotland Under-21 star out to EFL League One.
Aalborg sporting director Thomas Baelum has confirmed their interest in signing Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard before tonight’s deadline, but admits he cannot confirm either way what with happen over the coming hours.
The Danish ace joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Russian giants Rubin Kazan in the summer window but hasn’t featured since before the World Cup break and could now be on his way back home.
The Scottish champions are prepared to cancel their loan agreement with his parent club in order to allow the player to seek a move elsewhere, according to reports in Denmark.
Speaking to local media outlet Nordjyske, Baelum said: “We have been in constant dialogue with Oliver, and he is a player we know quite well. I can only say that we are happy with the squad we have at the moment, but should an extraordinary opportunity arise, we are ready.”
Celtic are understood to have rejected a loan bid from EFL League Two side Newport County for free-scoring B-team striker Joey Dawson.
Football Scotland claim the 19-year-old, who has accumulated up a number of Lowland League games under his belt, is wanted by the South Wales club as they look to bolster their attacking options for the remaining six-months of the season.
However, the Parkhead club are reluctant to let the Dawson go this month and are happy with the teenager’s progress as part of Darren O’Dea’s side. Scottish Championship side Inverness were previously hopeful of striking a temporary deal for him.