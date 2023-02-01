Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has bid farewell to the Celtic fans on in Instagram account after singing for Hellas Verona.

The 26-year-old had his season-long loan deal cancelled by the Parkhead club to allow him to play out the rest of the season with the Serie A outfit - just five months on from his Deadline Day arrival in the summer.

He wrote: “It all comes to an end before it even started. Despite my short period of time at Celtic I’ve witnessed the truly special atmosphere at Paradise, the incredible support from our fans & the beautiful values this club is based on.