Could there be a late flurry of transfer activity at Celtic Park today?
We’re heading into the final few hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Parkhead club will almost certainly see more outings than incomings, with Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, although the move doesn’t have to be sealed today due to the MLS having a later deadline.
Fringe player Oliver Abildgaard has agreed move to Italy, while centre-back Stephen Welsh is expected to remain in Glasgow amid English loan interest. The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also depart.
Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has bid farewell to the Celtic fans on in Instagram account after singing for Hellas Verona.
The 26-year-old had his season-long loan deal cancelled by the Parkhead club to allow him to play out the rest of the season with the Serie A outfit - just five months on from his Deadline Day arrival in the summer.
He wrote: “It all comes to an end before it even started. Despite my short period of time at Celtic I’ve witnessed the truly special atmosphere at Paradise, the incredible support from our fans & the beautiful values this club is based on.
“I want to express my gratitude to Celtic for amongst other things, getting me back on track physically & fully fit to start my next adventure. Thanks for all the beautiful memories you have given me. That I will carry with me forever.”
Dundee United are understood to have failed in a late bid to sign central defender Stephen Welsh on loan.
Tangerines boss Liam Fox made an enquiry into the youngster’s availability and tried to lure Welsh to Tannadice, but it seems he will be staying at Parkhead after the Scottish champions rejected the approach.
According to The Courier, United will now look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.
Oliver Abildgaard has signed for Italian Serie A side Hella Verona on loan until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Danish midfielder struggled to make an impact during his time Glasgow, making only nine appearances for the Hoops after arriving from Rubin Kazan in the summer transfer window.
Abildgaard became the third player to join from the Russian club after the acquisitions of Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic.
It appeared AaB Aalborg were leading the race for his signature earlier today but the player will now spend the rest of the campaign at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.
Yosuke Ideguchi is running out of transfer options after the German window slammed shut at 5pm.
Bundesliga 2 outfit Greuther Furth had reportedly been interested in a move for the Japanese midfielder but they were unable to push a deal for the 26-year-old over the line.
Reports in his homeland suggest that J-League side and former club Gamba Osaka could offer him a loan exit after failing to play a single minute of first-team football this season following an injury sustained in the summer.
Ideguchi hasn’t even made the bench since October and Celtic would allow him to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer.
Despite Ange Postecoglou admitting this afternoon that some of his fringe players could be heading for the Parkhead exit door, it seems defender Stephen Welsh won’t be going anywhere in this window.
Sheffield Wednesday were eyeing a loan move for the 23-year-old who has struggled for game time during the first half of the season and was reportedly ‘open’ to a move south of the border.
The departure of Mortiz Jenz last week appears to have led Postecoglou to keep hold of Welsh for the remainder of the campaign.
Sources close to the Yorkshire club state that Celtic have opted against allowing the former Scotland Under-21 star out to EFL League One.
Aalborg sporting director Thomas Baelum has confirmed their interest in signing Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard before tonight’s deadline, but admits he cannot confirm either way what with happen over the coming hours.
The Danish ace joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Russian giants Rubin Kazan in the summer window but hasn’t featured since before the World Cup break and could now be on his way back home.
The Scottish champions are prepared to cancel their loan agreement with his parent club in order to allow the player to seek a move elsewhere, according to reports in Denmark.
Speaking to local media outlet Nordjyske, Baelum said: “We have been in constant dialogue with Oliver, and he is a player we know quite well. I can only say that we are happy with the squad we have at the moment, but should an extraordinary opportunity arise, we are ready.”
Celtic are understood to have rejected a loan bid from EFL League Two side Newport County for free-scoring B-team striker Joey Dawson.
Football Scotland claim the 19-year-old, who has accumulated up a number of Lowland League games under his belt, is wanted by the South Wales club as they look to bolster their attacking options for the remaining six-months of the season.
However, the Parkhead club are reluctant to let the Dawson go this month and are happy with the teenager’s progress as part of Darren O’Dea’s side. Scottish Championship side Inverness were previously hopeful of striking a temporary deal for him.
Ross County are exploring a loan deal for forgotten Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard.
The 24-year-old burst onto the first-team scene under Neil Lennon just over two years ago but the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and in turn, Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist has seen the Northern Irishman slip further down the pecking order.
According to the Daily Record, Staggies boss Malky Mackay wants to bring the towering 6ft 4in stopper to Dingwall for the rest of the campaign in their bid to avoid relegation.
Hazard, who remaind under contract until 2024, has recently returned to Parkhead after a season-long loan spell with HJK Helsinki in Finland. He previously had loan stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee before gaining further experience abroad.
Sorry to disappoint you Celtic fans....
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed there won’t be any other incomings during the final hours of the transfer window.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash against Livingston, he said: “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.
“From my perspective, everything we wanted to get done and looked to try and do in this window, we’ve got there.
“We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.
“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”
Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join English Premier League outfit Southampton after his parent club Lyon accepted a £3million offer.
According to French sports publication L’Equipe, the 26-year-old now appears likely to see out the remainder of his contract with the Ligue 1 side.
Relegation-threatened Everton have also been mooted with an interest in Dembele who can leave Lyon on a free transfer in the summer.