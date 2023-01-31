Sorry to disappoint you Celtic fans....

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed there won’t be any other incomings during the final hours of the transfer window.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash against Livingston, he said: “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delights in the win at Tannadice that means he has had an 87% win rate in league games since October 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“From my perspective, everything we wanted to get done and looked to try and do in this window, we’ve got there.

“We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.