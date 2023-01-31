Celtic transfer news LIVE: Quiet start to Deadline Day at Parkhead

Could there be a late flurry of transfer activity at Celtic Park today?
We’re heading into the final 10 hours of the window and there are several last-minute deals expected to be finalised. The Parkhead club will almost certainly see more outings than incomings - althought a last-ditch swoop is still possible even if that is not generally the way Ange Postecoglou likes to docus his business.
Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, although the move doesn’t have to be sealed today due to the MLS having a later deadline.
Fringe player Oliver Abildgaard is being eyed by Danish side AaB Aalborg, while Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a loan deal for centre-back Stephen Welsh. The likes of Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarh
Key Events
Yosuke Ideguchi is exploring options to leave Celtic on loan before the window closes, with the Scottish Sun stating he has interest in Germany and his native Japan.
The 26-year-old has started just one game this season during the club’s Australian tour against Sydney FC in November and with competition for places fierce, a temporary solution is being sought.
Ideguchi is among a host of central midfielders who have struggled to get a look.
Celtic loan flop Oliver Abildgaard is close to finalising a move to AaB Alborg in his homeland until the end of the season.
The Danish midfielder has struggled to make his first-team breakthrough under Ange Postecoglou since joining on a season-long loan swtich from Rubin Kazan in the summer.
It is believed the Scottish champions are open to termiating his agreement, with Aalborg officials ready to make the 26-year-old one of the best paid players to secure a transfer.
A deal could be concluded shortly...