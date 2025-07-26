Three Celtic fringe players have exited the club, including one on a permanent deal

Livingston has confirmed the loan arrival of Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery for the full Premiership season.

It was revealed earlier this week that the 23-year-old Hoops fringe man was poised to join the Lions as they prepare for life back in the Scottish top-flight.

And the transfer has now been formally announced by both clubs with Montgomery head to West Lothian in search of regular action.

The defender has racked up considerable experience across various loans with St Johnstone, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town in recent years. He spent the latter part of last term at Queen’s Park.

Midfield outcast departs for France on permanent basis

Celtic have allowed midfield outcast Kwon Hyeok-kyu to leave the club - with the South Korean moving to French side Nantes on a permanent deal.

The Scottish champions released a short statement to confirm his exit and wished him the best on his next move.

Kwon arrived at Parkhead back in 2023 on a long-term contract but failed to break into the first-team. Loan spells at fellow top-flight sides St Mirren and Hibs followed as he picked up some much-needed minutes.

However, his chapter in Glasgow’s east end has now come to a close as he heads to France.

B-team goalkeeper joins Championship club on loan

Goalkeeper Josh Clarke has joined Partick Thistle on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old makes the move to Firhill ahead of the Scottish Championship season, with Jags boss and former Hoops defender Mark Wilson thrilled with his latest capture.

He told the club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to bring Josh to the club - he’s a young, hungry goalkeeper who’s already had a taste of Championship football and is keen to play more.

“We came up against him at the back end of last season and you could see that he’s an assured and confident player who has plenty of potential so I’m excited to work with him this season.”