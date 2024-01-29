Celtic are one of the biggest and most successful teams in the history of Scotland - as such, they have been involved in some of the Premiership’s most high profile and lucrative transfers both in and out of Celtic Park.

Today, we’ll be taking a look back at 10 of the highest transfer fees that the Celtic owners have received for some of their players.

We will be taking a look at the figures, the dates and whether those players went on to be a roaring success after their departure from Parkhead.

Here is a look at the biggest transfer exits in Celtic history including Moussa Dembele, Virgil Van Dijk and many more.

1 . Stuart Armstrong: £7.5m to Southampton (2018) Has made over 177 appearances for the Saints since making the move in 2018. Remains a key member of the team fighting for promotion.

2 . Josip Juranović: £7.5m to Union Berlin (2023) Currently a first team regular for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

3 . Aiden McGeady: £9.5m to Spartak Moscow (2010) Moved to various English clubs after a four-year stay in Russia. Currently playing for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship where he is managed by Scott Brown.

4 . Fraser Forster: £10m to Southampton (2014) Enjoyed a successful eight-year stint at Southampton - including a one-year loan spell at Celtic. Currently back up goalkeeper at Tottenham.