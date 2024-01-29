Register
The biggest sales in Celtic's history ranked.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 29th Jan 2024, 21:00 GMT

Celtic are one of the biggest and most successful teams in the history of Scotland - as such, they have been involved in some of the Premiership’s most high profile and lucrative transfers both in and out of Celtic Park.

Today, we’ll be taking a look back at 10 of the highest transfer fees that the Celtic owners have received for some of their players. 

We will be taking a look at the figures, the dates and whether those players went on to be a roaring success after their departure from Parkhead.

Here is a look at the biggest transfer exits in Celtic history including Moussa Dembele, Virgil Van Dijk and many more.

1. Stuart Armstrong: £7.5m to Southampton (2018)

Has made over 177 appearances for the Saints since making the move in 2018. Remains a key member of the team fighting for promotion.

2. Josip Juranović: £7.5m to Union Berlin (2023)

Currently a first team regular for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

3. Aiden McGeady: £9.5m to Spartak Moscow (2010)

Moved to various English clubs after a four-year stay in Russia. Currently playing for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship where he is managed by Scott Brown.

4. Fraser Forster: £10m to Southampton (2014)

Enjoyed a successful eight-year stint at Southampton - including a one-year loan spell at Celtic. Currently back up goalkeeper at Tottenham.

