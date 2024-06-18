Martin Dubravka pictured in action for Slovakia at Euro 2024 | Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with making a transfer move for the Newcastle United star.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka showed Celtic what he’s all about in a star-studded display for Slovakia against Belgium.

The first shock of Euro 2024 came on Monday as the side currently ranked 48th in the world by FIFA beat the 3rd-placed side 1-0. Ivan Schranz netted an early first half goal to seal a jubilant Group E win, that puts them in a strong position to reach the knockout round.

Dubravka has been linked with replacing Joe Hart as the Celtic number one after finding himself playing deputy to Nick Pope at Newcastle. And with five saves, including three in his own box, he displayed his shot-stopping ability in top form. WhoScored handed him Man of the Match, such was the level of his performance, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku unable to get past him.

The experienced keeper told SportWeb after the game: "We are experiencing an emotional peak. Our quick goal was important. The Belgians had to react, change their game system. We played great, cohesively, we beat a quality opponent in the final.

“It was important that we didn't concede. Then it would have been difficult to chase the match. On the contrary, we scored a goal, which was a great reaction.

“We tried to play modern football, not to kick the ball. Of course, in the end it was already a grind, we managed it. This is how selflessly he fights for his country."

