A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours ahead of the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend and Celtic will get their title-defending season underway.

Both the Hoops and Rangers will look to make a statement with their opening fixtures but one eye remains on the transfer window and any further signings the Old Firm rivals could make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides have been linked with further signings and sales rumours, so we’ve rounded up the latest to see you into the weekend’s games.

Club ‘demand’ permanent deal for Celtic target

Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with interest in Monaco defender Kassoum Ouattara this summer, according to Footmercato. The 20-year-old is attracting significant attention right now across Europe, with Torino one of the leading clubs in the race for his signature.

The interest from the Italian club has been ‘going on for several weeks now’ but they are ‘far’ from the only ones looking to sign Ouattara. Alongside both Celtic and Rangers, Augsburg, PSV Eindhoven, Toulouse and Metz have all reportedly contacted the defender’s agent to express their interest in his signature.

However, Monaco are ‘not particularly keen’ on the idea of a loan move and are instead ‘demanding’ a transfer fee is paid for a permanent move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the transfer saga unfolds and Monaco await potential bids from the interested clubs, Ouattara will look to select the destination with the most possible playing time on offer for him.

The France Under-21 international made just 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season. He is under contract until 2028 and Transfermarkt currently value him at €7 million (£6m).

Rangers youth star targeted by Championship side

Raith Rovers are looking to finalise a loan deal for young Rangers striker Josh Gentles.

The Welsh youth international impressed during a loan spell with SPFL League One side Alloa Athletic last season and Stark's Park manager Barry Robson now wants to allow the teenage prospect to make the step up to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are hopeful a move for the 17-year-old can be completed in time for their opening league fixture against Queen's Park this afternoon. His arrival in Kirkcaldy could mark the first of several youngsters heading to Fife as part of a cooperation agreement being discussed between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, ex-Ibrox youth product Jack Harkness has sealed a permanent move to League Two outfit Stirling Albion after initially heading to Forthbank on a short-term loan last season following his release from Rangers in the summer.

The 21-year-old defender featured as a trialist for the Binos' in last weekend's Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline, having trained with the club throughout the summer.

Boss Alan Maybury said: “We are thrilled Jack has returned to Stirling Albion on a permanent deal. He was excellent for us last season and we were always keen to re-sign him. He has been in training with us for a while and we just had to be patent to get the deal done.”

In other news, EFL club table loan offer for Celtic fringe man as departed Rangers star explains protracted transfer exit