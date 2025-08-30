The veteran striker has turned down a chance to be reunited with Leicester City heroes at Celtic

After their shock Champions League exit against Kairat Almaty, Celtic fans have been crying out for a new, out and out striker, as the transfer window draws to a close. The Hoops were held to a goalless draw in both legs against the Kazakhstan minnows and were eventually undone in a penalty shootout.

Adam Idah has been criticised for his performances so far this season, as the Celtic striker is yet to get off the mark. However, in a late transfer deal, the Irishman looks to be headed for Swansea City for a fee of around £7 million, as Brendan Rodgers looks to bring in Denmark International, Kasper Dolberg as his replacement.

Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move to Celtic for much of the transfer window, as the veteran Premier League winner worked under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. However, it now looks as if the 38-year old could be off to Italy instead.

Cremonese win transfer race for Vardy

After Jamie Vardy’s emotional farewell to Leicester City towards the end of last season, many clubs were still interested in the striker, despite his age. Celtic, Rangers, Everton, Wrexham and Napoli have all been linked with Vardy during the summer, but Cremonese appear to have won the race.

The newly promoted side, who have had current Rangers striker, Cyriel Dessers and former Celtic defender, Jack Hendry on their books in the past, expect Vardy to sign on a free transfer in the coming days. In their opening Serie A fixture, Cremonese beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro in a shock upset for the Italian giants.

It’s no surprise that despite being no spring chicken, Vardy’s signature has been sought after by so many clubs. The striker scored nine goals in the Premier League last season and leaves Leicester City as one of their greatest ever players, scoring 200 goals in 500 appearances.

Schmeichel would’ve welcomed Vardy reunion

If Vardy had moved to Celtic, he would’ve been reunited with his old teammate and current Hoops number one, Kasper Schmeichel. The pair helped Leicester to their miraculous Premier League win in 2016, as well as winning the FA Cup in 2021 for the first time in club’s history.

Regarding the possible reunion, Schmeichel said: “Jamie is an incredible striker that would make any team better I think. I can only say when I played with him at Leicester he was an incredible guy and an incredible striker.”

Brendan Rodgers was the Leicester manager when they won the FA Cup and was also full of praise for Vardy. When Celtic were linked with the striker, he said: “Of course I worked really well with Jamie, he was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But there's been so many names floated about. I wouldn't disclose either way.”

With the Vardy move to Cremonese looking increasingly likely, Rodgers now hopes to sign Anderlecht striker, Kasper Dolberg, for a fee of around £10 million.