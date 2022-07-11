Celtic transfers: Hoops linked to Argentinian defensive midfielder

Celtic could soon add another Argentinian to their ranks.

Last month, Celtic announced the signing of left-back Alexandro Bernabei from Argentinian side Lanus - now the Glasgow side are being linked with another player from the same league.

The latest transfer rumours are suggesting that Ange Postecoglou could be making a move for defensive midfielder Fausto Vera.

Argentinian football reporter Roy Nemer tweeted about the rumours on social media.

Fausto Vera fights for the ball.

When asked about Vera, he responded: “I think he could do well. At 22, a move to Europe for him would be good.

“He was one of Argentina’s better players last year at the Olympics (that’s not saying much) but would be interesting to see him play Champions League.”

The 22-year-old plays for Primera Division side Argentinos Juniors - the side where Maradona emerged as a talent and spent five years - and made his debut during the 2018/19 season.