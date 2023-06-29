Celtic winger Jota is the latest player to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Celtic winger Jota has agreed a shock move with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, according to reports in the Gulf state.

The 24-year-old from Portugal arrived in Glasgow on loan in 2021, before the club triggered the player’s buyout clause last summer.

Jota scored 15 goals in 43 appearances as he played a key role in Celtic’s domestic treble, but a report by Al-Kass media - which has 1.4million followers on Twitter - claims he has a agreed a move to Saudi Arabia with just ‘minor details’ to sort out between the clubs.

Al-Kass posted: “The Saudi club Al-Ittihad agrees with the Portuguese player Joao Felipe [Jota] on all terms and details of the contract to join its ranks during the current summer transfer period; And a few minor details remain with his club Celtic.”

Jota has played 83 times for Celtic in total, scoring 28 goals and providing 26 assists. He signed a five-year deal with the club last summer, meaning Al-Ittihad could be forced to fork out a big fee to land the player.

Al-Ittihad are 75 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who also own an 80 per cent stake in Premier League side Newcastle United. Earlier this month, PIF announced it had taken majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s four leading clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad have already signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante on free transfers this summer as a number of stars based in Europe are being targeted by Saudi clubs.