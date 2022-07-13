Two rival bids for a Celtic target have been rejected, according to new reports.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, who currently plies his trade for Primera Division side Argentinos Juniors.

But the Glasgow side are not the only team interested in signing the promising youngster, who has represented his national side at youth level.

According to the Brazilian media, Corinthians have made a four million euro bid for Vera - and could bid as push as six million euros. Belgian side Genk have also submitted a similar deal.

Fausto Vera is a Celtic target.

According to Lance, it is understood that Argentinos Juniors are holding out for around 6.5 million euros, just under £5.5m.

However, the report also notes that Vera’s team are keen on a move to Brazil,

The defensive midfielder would be Ange Postecoglou’s second addition from Argentina, having already signed left-back Alexandro Bernabei from Lanus.

Argentinian football reporter Roy Nemer tweeted about the rumours linking vera with a move to Celtic Park on social media.

When asked about Vera, he responded: “I think he could do well. At 22, a move to Europe for him would be good.