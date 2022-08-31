A Celtic star has spoken about rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt O’Riley’s performances for the Scottish champions have earned interest from south of the border, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal among those who have been linked with moves.

The 21-year-old has impressed since arriving from MK Dons for just £1.5m, providing goals and assists from midfield.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about reports linking him with a move to one of the English football giants, O’Riley said he’s ‘not really thinking about much’ and said that ‘I love my football here’.

The latest Celtic transfer rumours.

The news will be welcome for Hoops fans, with the transfer window set to close on Thursday.

Departure

One player who could be leaving Celtic Park is striker Albian Ajeti.

The Swiss international has not lived up to expectations since arriving from West Ham United in 2020, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis the favourites up front.

According to Sky Sports News editor Anthony Joseph, Ajeti could soon be on his way out.

He tweeted: “Celtic striker Albian Ajeti is looking to leave the club before the end of the transfer window. Celtic will not stand in his way & are open to offers.