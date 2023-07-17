The Hoops claimed all three domestic trophies last term and are strong favourites to complete another clean sweep.

The pressure is on Rangers manager Michael Beale to deliver some silverware this season after the Ibrox side ended last term without a trophy and a second in succession could prove catastrophic.

Celtic under Ange Postecoglou eased to a record-breaking eighth domestic treble, beating their fierce Glasgow rivals at the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup on route to a clean sweep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Australian’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur and a major squad revamp in Govan has given Gers supporters a renewed sense of optimism ahead of the new SPFL campaign.

Celtic lift the Scottish Cup to complete their domestic treble for the season.

Brendan Rodgers has returned to the Celtic Park hotseat for a second stint, hoping his return to Glasgow’s East End can yield further success after winning seven trophies out of a possible seven between 2016 and Febuary 2019. Few would bet against seeing green and white ribbons on the Premiership title once again next May.

And Betfair have confirmed their outright and trophy specials odds for the 2023/24 season, with the Hoops warm favourites to clinch every prize on offer.