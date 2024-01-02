The Scottish champions were said to have been 'offered' the former Bodo/Glimt star

Celtic are understood to have quashed rumours linking them with a January transfer loan swoop for AS Roma outcast Ola Solbakken.

Brendan Rodgers' side were reportedly 'offered' the Norwegian winger's services by the player's representatives in November and social media rumours began circulating on Monday that a potential move to Parkhead was on the cards.

However, due to regulatory restrictions the Norwegian winger would be ineligible to play for a third club in the same season having spent the first half of the current season on loan at Greek giants Olympiacos from the Serie A outfit.

Solbakken, who terrorised the Hoops backline during a two-legged Europa Conference League tie in February 2022 during his time at former club Bodo/Glimt, has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho in Italy.

The 25-year-old moved on a year-long temporary transfer to the Greek Super League club in September, with Olympiacos retaining the option to sign him permanently for €4.5 million this summer.