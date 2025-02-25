Early team news for Celtic and Aberdeen ahead of their midweek clash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are up against Aberdeen this evening, with nothing but a win set in their sights following a surprise weekend defeat. The Hoops were handed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Hibs, whose season has seriously picked up across recent weeks.

Celtic dropped points for the fifth time in the Scottish Premiership this season, but their impressive lead remains. Rangers were also dealt defeat as St Mirren enjoyed their first win of the month. The 2-0 loss at Ibrox marked the end of the line for Philippe Clement, who was shown the door shortly after the latest setback in their tricky season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic were once battling toe-to-toe with Aberdeen this season, who had been in the very early title rivals conversation. The Dons’ impressive start to the campaign saw them match Brendan Rodgers’ side for each result in the initial weeks. They even held the reigning champions to a 2-2 draw in October, which really started up the chatter about whether Aberdeen could continue to threaten Celtic.

The answer soon revealed itself to be no. Jimmy Thelin’s side have since fallen drastically away from the top of the table, and currently sit in third, 28 points adrift. Celtic have also since enjoyed a statement 6-0 win over them in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

As the two sides prepare to face off again this evening, we’ve rounded up the latest squad news for both clubs.

Celtic team news

Rodgers confirmed in his press conference that he will still be without duo James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the status of his squad’s fitness, Rodgers said: “Same as the weekend. In a good place. James is still a bit away from joining the squad, but he is out on the field. But same squad.”

Similarly, the boss confirmed Bernardo is also ‘a wee bit of time away’ from returning to the match day squad.

Turning his attention to Aberdeen, Rodgers admitted he was prepared for a tricky outing against the Dons.

“We expect a tough game, Celtic v Aberdeen are always good games. We’ve obviously played well in them this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jimmy’s team got off to a brilliant start - and then the highs and lows of football for a difficult period - but he’s been able to look and see because obviously again in that early five or six months in the building, he’ll be looking at the internal culture of the club and the training ground, and how that looks.

“And then he’s been able to freshen that up in January and bring in his sort of profile of players that can make his system maybe work even better.

“So they’ve picked up in the last few games and I expect a really tough game, and that’s what we’ve prepared for.”

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provided an update on his team’s fitness levels during his latest press conference. The boss confirmed that Jack Mackenzie will be available for selection but the Dons will be without right-back Nicky Devlin, as both appeared to pick up issues over the weekend during their Kilmarnock clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's too early for Nicky, for tomorrow, let's see in the week, but Jack is available and ready,” Thelin said during his press conference. “That's football sometimes and when it's settled down a little bit we could make an assessment. The medical staff we have are doing a good job, so he's ready to play.”

The setback for Devlin adds to Aberdeen’s already lengthy injury list. Ester Sokler, Vincente Besuijen, Jack Milne, Dante Polvara, Jamie McGrath and Gavin Molloy are all currently ruled out.