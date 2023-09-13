Celtic and Dundee injury latest as the two clubs meet in the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic take on Dundee at Parkhead for the first time since February 2022 as Brendan Rodgers’ side return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday after the international break.

The Hoops went into the rest period on a high after securing an Old Firm derby victory over Rangers, with Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal proving the difference to move the Scottish champions four points clear of their rivals.

Newly-promoted Dundee have started the league campaign promisingly under rookie manager Tony Docherty and will feel aggrieved not to have more points on the board after throwing away a two-goal lead against Tayside rivals St Johnstone. They will view a trip to Glasgow’s East End as a free hit.

Celtic will be eyeing further improvement ahead of kick-starting their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign and Rodgers will be hopeful the club’s recent injury problems will begin to relent after sharing a positive update.

He told Celtic TV: “The squad is looking healthier and as we go forward hopefully the return of more of these players will be really good for us.”

In the Dundee camp, Tony Docherty is without Mexican central defender Antonio Portales for the trip to Celtic Park. Portales ruptured ligaments in his knee within six minutes of making his top-flight debut and isn’t expected to return until the end of this month.

Nottingham Forest loanee Aaron Donnelly has fully recovered from an ankle knock, while defender Tyler French has completed a loan move to Championship side Greenock Morton as he nears a return to competitive action from a broken leg sustained back in January.

French has been involved in a few bounce games in recent weeks, while former Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly is back in contention after shaking off a calf issue.

Meanwhile, here is the latest update on EIGHT Celtic first-team players currently sidelined through injury:

1 . Celtic v Dundee injury news update - gallery (GlaW) Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Maik Nawrocki, who has picked up an injury following the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Hamstring injury Back out on the grass and said to be progressing well but the American centre-back’s return won’t come for a number of weeks yet, with early October seemingly a more realistic target - BR said: “Cameron will probably be more early October before he’s back but he’s out on the grass and working well.”

3 . Nathaniel Phillips - Lacking match fitness A late arrival from Liverpool on a short-term loan, the defender has been eased into the group and has a good chance of being fit and ready for the weekend return to league action - BR said: “Nat is also training with the squad, so hopefully he’ll be available for the weekend.” Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images