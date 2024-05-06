Another Old Firm is almost upon us, with Celtic and Rangers still battling it out for the Premiership title. Just three points and five goals separare the two teams, and Rangers, in particular, head into this derby knowing a win is a minimum of they want to keep their title hopes alive.

This will actually the be the first of two Old Firm derbies over the next couple of weeks, with the Scottish Cup final also fast-approaching. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the records behind the famous Old Firm. Take a look below.

Who has won the most Old Firm derbies?

The overall Old Firm head-to-head battle is remarkably close, even after more than 140 years of meetings. Taking competitions that still exist, Rangers currently lead the way despite recent dominance from Celtic. The Gers have won 169 games across all competitions, while Celtic have won 167 and there have been 103 draws.

Taking league derbies only, Rangers have won 127 to Celtic’s 116, and there have been 91 draws. Celtic lead the Scottish Cup battle with 26 wins to 18, while they have 25 League Cup Old Firm wins to Rangers; 24. In all, there have been 439 Old Firm derbies across competitions still in existence.

There have been many more meetings between the two teams in mino competitions, with the most coming in the old Glasgow Cup, with Rangers winning 36 games to Celtic’s 23.

Who has scored the most Old Firm goals?

When it comes to scoring, Ally McCoist leads the way with 27 goals across all competitions, while another former Rangers man in R.C Hamilton is second with 24. Then come three Celtic players in Jimmy McGrory (22), Sandy McMahon (22) and Jimmy Quinn (18).

There are no current players anywhere close to those numbers, and it’s likely it will be a long time until anyone breaks the record for Old Firm goals.

What is the biggest win in Old Firm derby history?

Celtic have the biggest win in Old Firm derby history, holding the only six-goal victory. That came in the form of a 7-1 win in the Scottish League Cup in 1957. Each team has won twice by a five-goal margin, with the most recent coming from Celtic in 2018, in the Premiership.