The goalkeeper came through the ranks at the Hoops before making the switch to Watford at just 17 years of age

Former Celtic academy prospect Vincent Angelini has completed a left-field transfer to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Angelini - the grandson of club legend and former Celtic boss David Hay - left the Hoops two years ago after more than a decade of training at the club’s academy.

The young goalkeeper joined Championship side Watford when he was just 17-years-old but after failing to make the grade in his first 18 months at Vicarage Road made the move to London side Brentford where he was again released after just six months.

In the hopes of securing first team football, Angelini, who is still waiting for his career debut, has now agreed to sign a two-year contract with Al-Riyadh SC, who finished 14th in their first season in the Saudi Pro League after winning promotion from the second tier.

The team are managed by former Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi, who took over as first team boss this summer in July.

The capital side have no British players in their ranks at this time other than ex-Burnley and Watford striker Andre Gray, who registered seven goals in 26 appearances last term after moving from Greece.

Angelini expressed his excitement at getting the deal over the line and posted on Instagram: "Excited for this new chapter, ready to get to work!