Celtic vs Aberdeen injury latest: Two stars return from absence with trio out of Hampden pressure cooker

Celtic and Aberdeen are bolstering plenty of options for the weekend.

By Ben Banks
Published 19th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 17:12 BST

Celtic and Aberdeen both head into Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with bolstered squads.

There are only two definite absentees for the Hoops as one star makes his comeback from injury. The Dons meanwhile have a key man suspended but are aided by a star making his return from long-term injury.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I am really looking forward to it. Had to wait a long time to get back to Hampden this time. The Scottish Cup is a competition rich in its history and especially Celtic having won it 41 times, the memories created in this competiton over the years are iconic for the club. For us to take that step with another opportunity to win it, I am really looking forward to it. Our training rehearsals have been great this week.”

Glasgow World rounds up the latest injury outs, doubts and returning stars for the semi-final clash between Celtic and Aberdeen.

1. James McCarthy (out) - Celtic

2. Liam Scales (return) - Celtic

Muscle injury leaves the attacker's season in doubt.

3. Daizen Maeda (out) - Celtic

Muscle injury leaves the attacker's season in doubt. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

4. Graeme Shinnie (out) - Aberdeen

Suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

