There are only two definite absentees for the Hoops as one star makes his comeback from injury. The Dons meanwhile have a key man suspended but are aided by a star making his return from long-term injury.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I am really looking forward to it. Had to wait a long time to get back to Hampden this time. The Scottish Cup is a competition rich in its history and especially Celtic having won it 41 times, the memories created in this competiton over the years are iconic for the club. For us to take that step with another opportunity to win it, I am really looking forward to it. Our training rehearsals have been great this week.”