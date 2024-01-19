Celtic vs Buckie Thistle injury news: 8 out and 3 doubtful for Scottish Cup clash

Celtic begin their quest to defend the Scottish Cup against Highland League opposition in the shape of Buckie Thistle on Sunday following the winter break.

The Hoops return to competitive action after against the Moray-based fifth-tier club at Parkhead a fortnight since their last outing. The competition's record holders are bidding to get their hands on the trophy for a 43rd time this season.

In what will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, the visitors will head into the game as massive underdogs. Graeme Stewart's side are one of the lowest-ranked teams left in the tournament. Buckie had to work extremely hard to reach this stage after eventually overcoming East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Broxburn Athletic on penalties in the third round.

And Stewart has promised that his players will try their best to take the game to the Scottish champions in what will be a historic occasion for everyone connected with the club.

Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the key injuries for both teams including 7 injuries and three doubts for Celtic and Buckie Thistle.

1 . OUT: Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic) New German winger will be restricted to a watching brief this weekend after a short period out of action following an operation on his wisdom teeth. Will have to wait a bit longer to make his debut. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . OUT: Reo Hatate (Celtic) Asian Cup with Japan - An unused substitute in the 4-2 win over Vietnam on Sunday but came on alongside Hoops team mate Maeda in the 2-1 defeat to Iraq on Friday

3 . OUT: Marco Tilio (Celtic) Asian Cup with Australia - An unused substitute in the 2-0 win over India on Saturday and during the 1-0 victory over Syria on Thursday