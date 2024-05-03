Celtic play Hearts on Saturday in a crucial Premiership clash.

There’s a chance for Brendan Rodgers’ side to go six points clear of title rivals Rangers before their game on Sunday versus Kilmarnock. They are buoyed by the rapid return of Daizen Maeda, who has defied injury timelines to make this squad.

Boss Rodgers said: “He'll come into the squad for the weekend and it is great news for us. When you think he was maybe not going to be available to us that was the initial thinking medically. He has recovered remarkably well and we can all see that he is a specimen physically.

“It's great that he's back and it's brilliant news for us. It is the type of group that is always required here at Celtic. Celtic's culture is based very much on humility and hard work and being in an environment that allows you to grow and develop.

“Both of those players epitomise that. They are very humble guys and they get on with their work and have real professionalism in their approach to their work. That's what allows you to get back.”

Here’s the rest of the team news involving Celtic and Hearts at Parkhead.

1 . Peter Haring (Hearts): OUT The Austrian is still recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury.

2 . Craig Halkett (Hearts): OUT Also back in training and working to get fully fit after surgery on his knee.

3 . James McCarthy (Celtic) - OUT The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Celtic Park and hasn't played since October 2022.