Celtic are at home in the Premiership this weekend and Brendan Rodgers faces some squad conundrums.

The Hoops are level on points with Rangers and Kilmarnock pose a tricky test for his men. They are vying for European football under Derek McInnes and will want to follow in St Johnstone, Motherwell and Hearts footsteps by taking points off the champions at home.

Ahead of it. boss Rodgers doesn't have his injury troubles to seek. He is boosted by stars returning from international duty in recent weeks but the likes of Reo Hatate being sidelined again provides a headache.

Liel Abada is one he will have to make a Celtic judgement call on while Greg Taylor's imminent return asks the question of whether or not Alexandro Bernabei keeps his place.

All of that is what Rodgers must consider while McInnes has some issues too. Glasgow World runs through the outs and doubts ahead of Saturday's kick-off.

1 . Reo Hatate (Celtic) - OUT Calf injury leaves him sidelined.

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - OUT Was ruled out for three weeks before the game against Aberdeen. Is not expected to return until later in February.

3 . Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock) - OUT The 25-year-old has sustained a hamstring injury.