Celtic are on Scottish Cup business this weekend as Livingston make their way to Glasgow's east-end.

The prize for the victor is a place in the semi-final of the prestigious domestic competition, with both clubs no doubt eager to add precious silverware to their cabinets. Celtic are looking for a response to defeat after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend.

Livingston drew 1-1 with St Johnstone last time out but are marooned at the bottom of the table. They are in need of a great escape but they can put that Premiership quest to the back of their minds this weekend.

Both sides are dealing with key absentees. A Celtic leader is out on the sidelines while another star Brendan Rodgers is controversially forced to omit is of frustration to the club after a failed appeal to the SFA. Here is all the latest team news ahead of the game on Sunday.

1 . Callum McGregor (Celtic) - OUT The captain has a calf/Achilles problem Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . James Penrice (Livingston) - OUT Suffering with a hip problem

3 . James McCarthy (Celtic) - OUT Not featured all season and won't be involved here.