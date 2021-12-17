The experienced whistler

Willie Collum has been named as the man in the middle for Celtic’s New Year Old Firm derby showdown with Rangers at Parkhead.

The Hoops welcome the Scottish champions on January 2 for a 12pm kick-off and the game will mark the first meeting between Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst as they come up against each other.

The Ibrox club are currently four points ahead in the Premiership title race and have the opportunity to stretch their lead to seven this weekend due to Celtic’s involvement in the League Cup final.

That could mean the second eagerly anticipated derby of the season may have a massive bearing on the direction of the trophy and experienced whistler Collum has been selected by the Scottish FA to officiate the match.

Willie Collum will take charge of his first Old Firm encounter since the 2019 Betfred Cup final. Picture: Getty

The 42-year-old referee will be assisted by David McGeachie and Daniel McFarlane with Nick Walsh as fourth official.

Collum will be tasked with keeping both sets of players in check but with the top-flight winner this season receiving a £30million Champions League group stage jackpot, strap yourselves in for another hotly disputed battle between the two Glasgow giants.