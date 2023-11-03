Celtic will hope to extend their gap at the top of the table when they take on Premiership strugglers Ross County at Dingwall.

The Hoops are in a rich vein of form heading into the clash and are unbeaten in the league with nine victories and two draws from their opening 11 games.

Meanwhile the hosts are searching for their first victory in over two months after a seven game winless run in all competitions.

Malkay Mackay’s side showed signs of renewed signs of optimism to fight back from a two goal deficit to earn a draw at Hibernian.

But the Staggies are in desperate need of a result against Celtic to boost their chances of survival - particularly with St Johnstone picking up their first victory last time out.

Celtic are the clear favourites to win the game. However, Brendan Rodgers might be forced into a number of changes to keep his side fresh for their upcoming Champions League test against Atletico Madrid.

With that in mind GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the most likely Celtic XI to face Ross County.

1 . Gk: Joe Hart First choice goalkeeper Joe Hart has been a near ever present since his arrival and should retain his place between the posts. (Getty Images)

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Canadian defender Alistair Johnston has been a regular fixture at right back and has impressed this season. (Getty Images)

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Carter-Vickers was rested on Wednesday night but will be back available for this weekend’s action, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. (Getty Images)