Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with stinging statement
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

Celtic vs Ross County predicted XI for Brendan Rodgers side ahead of trip to Dingwall - gallery

The predicted Celtic team to face Ross County

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT

Celtic will hope to extend their gap at the top of the table when they take on Premiership strugglers Ross County at Dingwall.

The Hoops are in a rich vein of form heading into the clash and are unbeaten in the league with nine victories and two draws from their opening 11 games.

Meanwhile the hosts are searching for their first victory in over two months after a seven game winless run in all competitions.

Malkay Mackay’s side showed signs of renewed signs of optimism to fight back from a two goal deficit to earn a draw at Hibernian.

But the Staggies are in desperate need of a result against Celtic to boost their chances of survival - particularly with St Johnstone picking up their first victory last time out.

Celtic are the clear favourites to win the game. However, Brendan Rodgers might be forced into a number of changes to keep his side fresh for their upcoming Champions League test against Atletico Madrid.

With that in mind GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the most likely Celtic XI to face Ross County.

First choice goalkeeper Joe Hart has been a near ever present since his arrival and should retain his place between the posts. (Getty Images)

1. Gk: Joe Hart

First choice goalkeeper Joe Hart has been a near ever present since his arrival and should retain his place between the posts. (Getty Images)

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston has been a regular fixture at right back and has impressed this season. (Getty Images)

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston has been a regular fixture at right back and has impressed this season. (Getty Images)

Carter-Vickers was rested on Wednesday night but will be back available for this weekend’s action, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. (Getty Images)

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Carter-Vickers was rested on Wednesday night but will be back available for this weekend’s action, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. (Getty Images)

Scales should resume his partnership with Carter-Vickers at the weekend. The Irishman has impressed since his return from Aberdeen. (Getty Images)

4. CB: Liam Scales

Scales should resume his partnership with Carter-Vickers at the weekend. The Irishman has impressed since his return from Aberdeen. (Getty Images)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipRoss CountyFootball