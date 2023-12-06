Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a January transfer swoop for Aberdeen talisman Bojan Miovski.

The 17-cap North Macedonian international is rumoured to be high on Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers wish list as he looks to bolster his side's attacking options. But the Scottish Sun claim the Dons will demand their 'highest-ever fee' for the 24-year-old top scorer.

The Scottish champions are expected to be without Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Oh Hyeon-gyu across January and February due to their potential involvement in the Asian Cup and Rodgers is actively looking to bring in more firepower up front.

Miovski, who is under contract at Pittodrie until summer 2026, is said to fit the bill and has been scouted by the Parkhead side. However, they will have to stump up a record sum to land the hitman who has scored 11 goals in 23 games for the North East club this season.

It's believed Aberdeen value Miovski at more than £4.4million and are under 'no pressure' to sell their star man. Chief executive Alan Burrows stated back in May: "If anybody wants to take our best assets away from us, particularly ones on long contracts, we are going to be very difficult to deal with."

Should Celtic pursue their interest further, they would need to pay more than they did to land Scott Brown's signature from Hibs in 2007. The Dandies accept Miovski - a bargain £650,000 signing Hungarian side MTK Budapest last year - will move on eventually but boss Barry Robson would be reluctant to lose him when the January transfer window opens next month, with the club currently sitting 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

