Celtic win Scottish Premiership to complete second part of treble bid

A 2-0 win at Hearts gave Celtic the result they needed to secure back to back titles.

Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ange Postecoglou’s team secured the victory then needed to be Premiership champions for the 2022/2023 season this afternoon at Tynecastle.

The Viaplay Cup winners now look forward to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 3 June and the prospect of securing a treble.

Celtic claimed the 53rd league title in its history after winning an 11th title in the last 12 years.