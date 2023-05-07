Register
Celtic win Scottish Premiership to complete second part of treble bid

A 2-0 win at Hearts gave Celtic the result they needed to secure back to back titles.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 7th May 2023, 16:52 BST
Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.
Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ange Postecoglou’s team secured the victory then needed to be Premiership champions for the 2022/2023 season this afternoon at Tynecastle.

The Viaplay Cup winners now look forward to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 3 June and the prospect of securing a treble.

Celtic claimed the 53rd league title in its history after winning an 11th title in the last 12 years.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi scored the opening goal in the 67th minute before being replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu who secured victory with a second goal in the 80th minute.