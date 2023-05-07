Celtic win Scottish Premiership to complete second part of treble bid

Ange Postecoglou’s team secured the victory then needed to be Premiership champions for the 2022/2023 season this afternoon at Tynecastle.
The Viaplay Cup winners now look forward to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 3 June and the prospect of securing a treble.
Celtic claimed the 53rd league title in its history after winning an 11th title in the last 12 years.
Striker Kyogo Furuhashi scored the opening goal in the 67th minute before being replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu who secured victory with a second goal in the 80th minute.