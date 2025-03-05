The latest transfer news for Celtic and Rangers this week.

The end of the 2024/25 season is now in sight, which means the summer transfer is rapidly approaching.

Both Celtic and Rangers are expected to oversee some interesting deals both in and out of their respective clubs once the market opens up once again.

As the transfer rumour mill continues to churn out its rumours, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news for both Glasgow sides. Take a look below.

Celtic winger linked with £3.3m summer exit

Luis Palma is currently out on loan with Olympiacos and there’s been plenty of speculation over whether he will return to the Hoops ranks once his deal expires, or move on for good in the summer.

Prior to his loan move to Greece, there was a lot of speculation over where a January switch make take him. Having made just six Scottish Premiership appearances this season, it started to look increasingly like Palma’s time at Parkhead was up, which may well be the case now.

Palma is currently on loan with Olympiacos until the end of the season but he has an option to buy clause in his terms, which the club are looking to activate. According to Fútbol Centroamérica, the Piraeus side have ‘plans to exercise’ the purchase option in Palma’s contract.

The fee to sign the Honduran permanently is ‘close to’ €4 million (£3.3m), which is a fee that is apparently no problem for the club to find.

Palma is enjoying regular minutes with Olympiacos so far and contributed a goal and an assist in their Kypello Elladas (Greek Football Cup) semi-final first leg win over AEK Athens.

Rangers link with Lennon Miller played down

Motherwell’s Lennon Miller is one of the hot topics on the transfer rumour mill right now, as plenty of clubs have been showing interest in signing the rapidly rising star this summer. The versatile midfielder has four goals and six assists so far this season and Rangers are one of the clubs heavily linked with him.

Motherwell have already rejected offers for Miller and reports last month claimed they valued the midfielder at £4.5 million. However, ex-Rangers ace Ross McCormack has suggested the interest from his old side may not be as prominent as it seems in the media.

The Gers previously signed Miller’s former youth teammate Bailey Rice, who at the time was viewed in a higher regard. McCormack feels if Rangers hadn’t already tried to sign Miller, it may not be a move that’s going to come to fruition now.

“When Rangers come calling as a young kid, you go. So the fact that they wanted Bailey Rice and not Lennon Miller tells me everything. Back then, Rangers could have had their pick,” the former Scotland international told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

Gordon Dalziel followed up: “Lennon Miller will probably get more of an opportunity at Motherwell, a club like Motherwell like to get their youth through and Lennon Miller obviously shows up in training and they believe that he’s good enough.”