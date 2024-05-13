Celtic and Wolves transfer target makes crystal ball admission as he responds to lingering summer move rumour
QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter has been speaking about his future amid links with a move to Celtic this summer.
The Hoops will already be scouring the market for targets ahead of next season, knowing they will need to continue developing as Rangers bid to close the gap.
One of the players linked is defender Clarke-Salter, who has been one of the bright sparks for a struggling QPR side this season, with links also to Wolves, Crystal Palace and a host of English sides. The West London team spent much of the season in or around the Championship relegation zone, but they pulled away a little at the end of the season after a big impact from Marti Cifuentes, who took over in late October.
Having been one of the key players in that revolution, Clarke-Salter is now being linked with a move elsewhere, with Celtic, Wolves and others tipped to make approaches this summer. In the meantime, the 26-year-old has been speaking to Football League World about his future.
"If I'm being totally honest with myself, I had a lot of ambition growing up at Chelsea – captaining Chelsea and England youth sides – and I had some injuries along the way that has hindered my career so to have a home now,” he said.
“To be able to stay fit this season, which I always knew would come around again. I'm confident now that I can put those injuries behind me and I'm just happy now at QPR. I have a home, I had a good season in the end and I'm just looking forward to the future."
Speaking about the recent links, Clarke-Salter added; “When I left Chelsea I was 24, I'm 26 now. I'm now trying to build my own legacy outside of Chelsea and trying to build up my career and hopefully progress a lot with QPR. The ambition for me personally is to be a Premier League player eventually, something I believe I have the capability to do. Hopefully, I can do that with QPR, the club is one the up and there are some exciting times ahead.
“I don't have Twitter or anything so I don't see any of the rumours, people might send it to me and stuff but I wasn't really interested in anything at that point, it was just about securing safety of QPR and playing as well as I can. Whatever happens in the summer, we'll see. I don't have a crystal ball but I'm really happy at QPR and hopefully, we can have a good season next year."
